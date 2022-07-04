Horoscopes - July 6
- Aries – There’s something in the air today that is causing everyone to be on different pages. The only thing you can do is to communicate clearly; don’t waste your breath on useless chatter. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this. Your day is 6. Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You have a lot going on, and you before you drive yourself crazy you need to focus on one thing. The Sun is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help shed the light on some ways you can change yourself. Your day is a 5. Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone; you don’t like taking risks but there is something about trying new things. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security. Your day is 5. Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to encourage you to find a healthy balance between taking it easy and working hard. This is going to do so much for your inner peace, and overall well-being. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is red.
- Leo – You’re a service-oriented person by nature, and today the opportunity to spend time serving people around will be present. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you serve the people around in the best way. Know that you’re being a good person by being there for them. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure you have the ambition to reach for your goals, and you’ll be better equipped to make everything happen. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – The next few weeks will favor your efforts to broaden you culturally through different outlets. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making this a memorable time in your life. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You may be feeling overwhelmed by things out of your control. Thankfully with Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’re going to be able to find fun and creative ways to release all of your tension. Think about taking a walk, or a run in the park with either your friends or a killer music playlist so you can get lost in the music. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image) marking the beginning of a new cycle for you. You’re willing to grow and become the best you can be causing you to flourish in your relationships. You’re going to be radiating with confidence that will carry on to everything you do. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re focusing so much on your friendships and making sure your friends know how much they mean to you, but that’s not enough. You have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – The Sun and Jupiter harmonize today and you’re going to be more open minded to everyday life. They are going to make a home in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to make this change more permanent. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out completely solo. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) to give you the confidence to go out on your own. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is orange.