Horoscopes - June 13
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Aries – You and everyone are on different pages and you need to sit down and take a breath. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to bring peace in your relationships. This peace is going to be a breath of fresh air for everyone.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, be more peaceful, and you’ll be in a better state of mind. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this way of living is.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You try your hardest to plan every little detail of your life and it’s hard for you to just go with the flow. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you this is no way to live your life. With this first step you’ll learn to be more flexible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You want to keep your eyes and ears open for any chances of a social invitation because Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) picking up the pace in this area of your life. It’s going to do you some good to be around your friend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – With everything that’s going on today you’re going to welcome some new creative ways to take your mind off it all. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, creativity, pleasure and Romance) and you should spend this time with your partner and let loose.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – You’re holding tighter to your beliefs as people around you are losing theirs. Mars is going to your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you through the mess others have brought to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) to help lift the bad energy that is surrounding your family. It may be wise to sit down with your family and have an honest conversation with them.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially, and today you might have a setback. No need to stress it, Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) to navigate what you should do next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with people, your mutual dreams will inspire you to go through life with your partner. You have no idea how great this is for you and your partner.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to give you that extra nudge to complete some things that aren’t quite completed yet. Once you get things done, you’re going to feel so much better, so stop waiting!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – You might be feeling needy today. It may be your instinct to turn to your friends and family, but the right answer is “me time.” You should pamper yourself today. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this day all about you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of the reason you’re working so much. Don’t let the money guide you, your work is more meaningful than the paycheck you get and don’t forget that.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.