Horoscopes - June 20
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Aries – You’re at kind of a standstill when it comes to work right now, take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box, causing you to be successful.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. If it’s shaky, someone is going to get hurt. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to try and help you navigate through all of this.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’re definitely not yourself, you’re overthinking everything and it’s not going to serve you well. It’s not the best time to be making hasty decisions, things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Cancer – You have a lot going on, and before you drive yourself crazy you need to focus on one thing. The Sun is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help shed the light on some ways you can change yourself.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant with work and all the added stress, take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful at times. Why fix something when it's not broken? You’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – It's about time to stop being lazy and get moving on making the necessary steps to advance your career. Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) guiding you down the path you should take to move forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You have a lot of plates spinning and you don’t know what is the best course of action. But don’t stress it, The Sun is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you concentrate and specialize your attention for the best results.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – It’s time to put the games aside and know exactly what it is you want to do with your life. And with Saturn in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) it's going to be shown to you and you’re going to get the confidence you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from for a while. While you’re catching up to them make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Aquarius – You have a problem with saying yes to everyone, today all your commitments are going to show you that you need to learn how to say no. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the importance of putting yourself first.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – It's going to serve you well if you talk with your partner and listen to make sure the two of you are on the same page. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to connect with them and take your relationship to the next level.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.