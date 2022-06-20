Horoscopes - June 21
- Aries – As Saturn occupies your Third House (of Communication), be confident to express yourself today without regret; then you can show people you aren't to be messed with. Sharing your thoughts is going to be fun and you'll wish you’d done it sooner.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Your Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) today, helping you relax and enjoy yourself without worrying about all your responsibilities. You're so serious all the time now, however, today is going to change all of that for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – It's important to go with the flow over the next couple of days and stop trying to force things that aren't meant to be. You should refocus on your main goals with Pluto in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – During the day, Mars and the Moon will align in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) which will enable you to be more productive in everything you do. Even though it will still be difficult for you, use this extra energy to get through your long list of duties.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – The bubble you've been living in makes you think you're untouchable. But something is going to knock you down a few pegs, but you'll survive it.. Mars is coming into your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy, and Secrets) and once you see the truth, you'll take it to heart and start making the changes needed
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You will be influenced by Mars' placement in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to find some creative ways to make some extra cash. It will do wonders for your self-esteem if you implement this new method.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – You are about to enter a very powerful cycle as Jupiter enters your First House (of Self-Image). It's your willingness to grow and become your best self that will allow you to flourish in your relationships. As a result, you will radiate confidence that will carry over to everything you do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – Your home gives you a feeling of calm and Zen, but you miss your friends. If you are having friends over for dinner, make it a safe space for them to enter. This will strengthen your friendship and you can thank Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You recognize that you need to listen to what others are telling you in order to change when the Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality). The people who are helping you to make those changes have your best interests at heart, so trust them and give them your all.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re helped to see through your blinders into this new potential relationship by Venus in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage). Getting into a new relationship could be just the change you’ve been looking for to add some spice to your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You'll be reminded of affectionate connections when Mercury enters your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). It will allow you to get some things off your chest and start reaching for your goals by taking the time to play and have fun with your friends.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You're having trouble focusing on the things you need to do. Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is ruled by Saturn. Your mind is wandering to the places you want to visit and the cultures you want to discover.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.