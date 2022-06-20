Horoscopes - June 22
- Aries – With all the things you're trying to juggle, you maintain a calm and cool demeanor today. Because of your organizational skills, this time is a breeze for you with Neptune in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Your past decisions are catching up with you today because you've been slacking off and putting off work for too long. It is Mercury in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) that motivates you to begin your workday.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Make sure you think long and hard before making any decisions today, as your morals will be put to the test. There is an aspect of the Moon in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) that will help you in making this transition run smoothly.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You can't fix everything in your life by running around in circles. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) and will show you some ways you can change yourself without going crazy.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Leo – You're worried about a lot of things in your life, and you don't know how to deal with them. Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) will help you to do this in a healthy way. You may need to reach out to your close friends for their guidance.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Today, you are particularly noticeable for your positive attitude. Positive energy will radiate from you, you'll feel more peaceful, and you'll be in a better state of mind. As Mercury enters your First House (of Self-Image), it shows you how nice this new way of living will be.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Experimenting and enjoying new things continues to be part of your life. You can think outside the box more easily when Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You are focusing your emotional attention toward developing your closest relationships due to Saturn in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). By the end of today, you will receive confirmation that you are a good friend, and your friends will show their appreciation for you in ways you never expected.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – Mars will be moving into your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and this energy will help you discover your true purpose in life and see the beauty in what you have been doing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – The use of time spent with your significant other is favored by Mars in the Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). Now is the perfect time to express your affection to them. It would be best for you two to spend this time in a quiet setting so you can both enjoy it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius –The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) to help you find that security you so desperately need. You've been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as being with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) today, helping you ignite your relationship. Now is the best time to take this important step.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.