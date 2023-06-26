Horoscopes - June 27
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Aries – Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) highlighting your need for more simplicity and familiarity in your life. You’re going to be taking care of others and your heart is in a good place to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – You and your friend group are at odds right now the only thing that can be done is to have a sit down with everyone and have a conversation that is way overdue. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help with this situation.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Today is a day for planning, things are calm right now but that will change soon. You’re not going to have a balance of work and health, and you may be stretched too thin. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Family) to help you come up with a game plan today.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – There’s nothing that can shake you from your core beliefs today. Mars is going to your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you through living your life to the fullest but still stay true to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You’re going to have to step out of your comfort zone and reach out to people. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance) making it easier for you to lean on people to express what’s going on in your life. This will lighten your soul more than you know.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Virgo – A close friend is in need of your love and attention today, make sure you are present and focused on them. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you connect to them and reassure them of how much they mean to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Libra – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out completely solo. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth) to give you the confidence to go out on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Neptune is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and encouraging you to make some changes in your life. You like where you are with your life but you see so much potential, take some time to think what you can do to make it better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) and you’re going to be driven to complete your project. But keep in mind you’re going to need to take breaks and try to get some friends to help out. You’re going to make memories that’ll last a lifetime and get complete your project.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy, and Secret) prompting a need for a little privacy, anonymity, rest, and a break from your daily life. So take a breather and just try and rewind a tad, you definitely need it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you don’t ever see it. Today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – There is a change in your relationship and something is awakened and your love life is going to be taken to the next level. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help bring y’all to the next level emotionally.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.