Horoscopes - June 6
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Aries – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, you’re going to be more peaceful, and in a better mind state. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living will be for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – Your main focus should be your family. There are a lot of unresolved feelings to address today, and with Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) everyone will have the space to share their thoughts. Your family will be stronger for it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – With everything happening around you today you’ll welcome some creative ways to take your mind off them. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, creativity, pleasure and Romance) and you should spend time with your partner and let loose.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with it. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you, you’ll do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) bringing to light your real aspirations. You’ve been going back and forth with your future plans, today there’ll be clarity. Then you’ll be able to get you where you want..
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You’ve been working effortlessly on trying to secure your future financially, today you might receive some news that sets you back a little. No need to stress it, Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to navigate what you should next.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You might needy today. It may be your instinct to turn to loved ones, but the right answer is be by yourself. You should spend some time pampering yourself today. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to make this day all about you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Whatever you’re going through right now you’ll be able to use It to grow. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) giving you this quiet time to get your thoughts together. This time will help you in the future.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to step out of your comfort zone to impress your crush. You’ve also become this confident person. You’re wonderful and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Your morals are going to be put to the test today, think long and hard before you make choices. The Moon is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide in the right way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You and your loved ones are going to have an uncomfortable conversation today about your financial situation. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) bringing to light that you need to focus on this relationship by curbing spending.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – It's going to serve you well if you talk to your partner and listen to them to make sure the two of you are on the same page. Saturn is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you to take your relationship to the next level.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.