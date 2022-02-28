Horoscopes - March 1
- Aries – Mars is making its way to your orbit today in your Third House (of Communication). With this new-found energy coming your way you’re going to find it easier to communicate with the people that have been giving you a hard time lately.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) causing you to try new things and see new places. This is going to cause you to get out of your rut that you’ve been in and break free. Your faith is renewed as you marvel at the world around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’ve been living your life with little thought, and when you think about it, it’s a little boring. You need some excitement - something that could spice up your life. You’re in luck, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going to find just what you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) creating a shift in your thinking, you’re serious most of the time and too busy to have fun. This new energy is showing you the importance of adding fun, it’ll be a much-needed change!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You know that you’re very good at your job, but you want the recognition you deserve. Mercury is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to open your coworkers’ eyes to just how amazing you are and you’re going to get the praise that you’ve been missing out on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared for this roller coaster of a day. You’re going to have your friends by your side to make this day even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Take some time for yourself today, and listen to your body. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help encourage you to make this positive change so you can feel better about yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to connect with that special person who you’ve had your eye on for a while. You’re going to realize your potential and see that anyone would be lucky to have you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be on the top of your game today. You know what you have to do, and you’re not afraid to suck up to get where you see yourself going. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to signs of imbalance of power in your relationships. You like to be in charge and have it your way or the highway. But with this shift in thinking you and your partner are going to be on the same page making it the best time for you all.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’re holding onto your strong presence while The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to be making great impressions everywhere you turn, so be sure you look your best. You could be surprised with what opportunities come your way because of your attitude.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – You’ll need to connect with your family, and your loved ones. You’ve been deep into work and other projects. You can only find the most peace with your family. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) encouraging you to make the most of this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.