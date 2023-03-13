Horoscopes - March 14
- Aries – Today you’re going to find something new and exciting to do, and you’re going to be looking for it in the most unexpected places. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) changing your view on the unknown. Embrace it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Money may be tight for you right now, but you’re very resourceful so don’t stress too much. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help stay focused and driven. You may have to cut back on your Starbucks but it’s a tiny sacrifice.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – It’s time for you to allow bygones to be bygones. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you let go of everything that you’ve been holding on to. You’re going to be so happy that you did.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – This is a good time for improving your relationships because Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You’re going to be filled with wisdom and sympathy for others and you’re going to be able to bring your relationships to the next level.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – It's all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). With Uranus present you’ll be seeking familiarity, comfort and safety. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places, you should be looking right in front you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – You have a hobby that could become your side hustle. Don’t hesitate because Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help give you a sense of what needs to be done to do so, but also the fun of creating a side business for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Libra – You’re the kind of person that follows your routine strictly everyday. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to be less rigid and learn to roll with the punches that life has to offer. It's going to be a challenge but this will follow you for years to come.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) you have a lot of moving parts in your life with people, there’s zero room for miscommunication. It still may happen. Be positive and make sure that you’re as clear as you can to limit any conflict.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You make sure you only allow people close to only see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to get the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) that is going to push you to take that plunge to do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it, it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – It's going to be challenging to integrate your needs for independence with your powerful desire to stick with what you know best. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to push you to be more your own person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.