Horoscopes - March 21
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Aries – You’re always leaning on others for help in your times of need, and that’s going to change today. With Saturn in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’ll be able to help your friends and loved ones in their tough times. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Whatever you’re working on at the moment will go smoothly if you recruit some extra hands and brains. Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), you’re going to realize by asking for help and leaning on others you’re going to be less stressed and happier in the long run. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You’re going to be in contact with a lot of different people and its no surprise that you all aren’t going to be on the same page. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to give the right communication skills required to make sure everyone is on the same page. Your day is 6. Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You’re looking to change your current situation, Jupiter is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you see the riches and blessings that you have already in your life. It may not be what you think, but there’s no amount of money or material gain that can ever replace the true blessings in your life right in front of you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Your friends are starting to question you and your morals, take the day and just focus on you. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) reminding you of your past and the reasons you are the way that you are today. You’re going to see that there’s nothing wrong with that. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is magenta.
- Virgo – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making it a very romantic time for you and your partner. You guys have been at odds lately, but you guys are going to be able to reconnect and get back to your honeymoon phase. Try and hold on to this feeling and let it guide you in the future. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.
- Libra – It isn’t always easy to think about how your life is going. But you have friends and loved ones to help you through everything. Uranus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy and Secret) teaching you the importance of leaning on people in tough times. Once you learn how to do this life won’t feel so scary. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – You have a definite need for something more thrilling and excitement but your friends may not be matching your energy. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you find that thrill you’ve been craving but also being able to be with your friends. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to have an awakening and realize that you could have so more in life. You’re happy with your life, but imagine how much happier if you set new goals in your life. With Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll find out exactly what you need to do. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You may feel like all eyes are on you today, with Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) you’re going to be too focused on getting things done rather than the peeping eyes. Hold your head up high and move through the day with confidence. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – People always joke about your sixth sense, but don’t brush it off. Today you may feel like people aren’t being open and honest with you, ask them questions and don’t be afraid to call them on their lies. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you the confidence you need. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – You’re holding onto your strong presence while The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to be making great impressions everywhere you turn, so make sure you’re not hiding and you look your best. You could be surprised with what opportunities come your way because of your attitude. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is pink.