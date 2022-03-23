Horoscopes - March 24
- Aries – The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you find that security you desperately need. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places and the answer could be as simple as being with your family.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Take the day and think about how you can contribute to society. Mercury is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you to figure it out. Be strong and be bright because everyone around you needs you and your happiness.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You have a lot of ideas swimming around in your head and before they get out of hand take the day to run through them and organize them. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you a clear mind of what to do first and what ideas to throw to the side.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You have so much going for you, and you may feel like you’re not going anywhere. Don’t stress over it because Uranus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and is going to help you realize your potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – Learning is very much on your mind today, and you should take advantage of this and learn more about different cultures or whatever else is on your mind. The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help widen your horizons and feed your desire to learn more about the world.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – You normally have so much confidence to power through the day but there’s something in the air that is going to cause you to start questioning everything. Uranus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you of just how strong of a person you are.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) causing you to step out of your comfort zone in order to connect with the person you’ve been crushing on. You’ve become this confident person, speaking your mind and expressing yourself freely. These characteristics are wonderful, and anybody will be lucky to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs in order to be productive. You should take it easy today, and not rush into anything too hard. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) help you with this journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You and your partner are on different pages right now, and you’re feeling pressure to try and make everything work out. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) allowing you both to take a second to figure out what it is that you need. After some time, things will change, and your love life will be better than ever.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to make a strong impression today. You’re going to be able to speak with the confidence and people are going to listen. Also, warmth and enthusiasm will be radiating from you drawing more people to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – Focusing on regret will be a waste of time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – You’re in a playful mood, but the amount of work that you have is dragging you down. It’s hard for you to focus on exactly what you need to do but thankfully you have Pluto heading into your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help find a balance of work and play.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.