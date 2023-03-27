Horoscopes - March 28
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Aries – You’re sort of a reserved person, and not very willing to share your thoughts with people. With Mercury affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it's going to help you find the confidence to share your thoughts.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You may feel a little blah today, and that’s to be expected since you’ve been working nonstop. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the space and time you need to relax. This is going to be the restart that you’ve been needing.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – There are some people who you’ll encounter today who may bring you some perspective and challenge you a little bit. Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to let you accept this with open arms.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking to your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it's not broken? You’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making the future of your path crystal clear. It’s time to get up and act like a mature adult, even when it seems impossible. Change is only going to happen once you put the work into it.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Today you’re going to be able to work on your communication skills because you think you’re great at it, but there is always a disconnect between you and others. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you learn the importance of listening to others.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Libra – You’re feeling social today, and your need for a sense of belonging to something greater than yourself. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help bring you the confidence you need to move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Things are going at a very fast pace today. You need to slow down a little bit before you do something that you will regret later. Uranus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you slow down and think things through before you act.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Jupiter influences your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and is going to motivate you to take charge and make needed changes. Make sure you are connected with your family during this time and that you don’t lose touch of who you are.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – It’s going to serve you well to take the day and focus on things around the house that need to get done. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you stay focused on this task. Once done, you’re going to feel so much better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – The Moon is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and your luck with love is about to change. It’s time to change tactics and put your heart on your sleeve. You’ll see others will respond positively to it and you appreciate you made the move.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – Hold your head up high today because The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing. You’ve been through a lot and overcome almost all of it. You deserve to be happy!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.