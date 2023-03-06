Horoscopes - March 7
- Aries – You’re going to have an awakening and realize that you could have so much more in life. Imagine how much happier you’ll be if you reach these new goals. And with Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll find out exactly what you need to do.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’re going to learn about the people closest to you and be encouraged to make some changes to yourself. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to make these things clearer to you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – You’ve been trying for so long to get some recognition, but it hasn’t happened. Take a deep breath and let Saturn’s energy work in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). This energy will help you get answers you’ve been looking for.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud 9. There seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re in a great mind space. Take full advantage of this day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Everyone you come into contact with won’t be on the same page as you, keep that in mind. The only thing you can do is to communicate clearly and very matter of fact. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you with this.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Virgo – You’re being challenged to find a better balance in your life. With Mercury’s energy in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to look at life with a new lens. Try to have a calm and collected mind while you go through some hard times.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kind of distant with work and all the added stress, take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – You’re going to be forced to look at the past for answers you need. Don’t stress, Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to guide you through all the changes coming your way.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and giving you the chance to adjust your emotional orientation. But don’t overthink things today. It's not rocket science, just change things to make you feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Pluto is going to be in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Romance). You’re longing for some closeness with your loved one, and even some romance. Take this time to reconnect with them and get that spark back.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – You’ve been working hard lately, and for a while you had nothing to show for it. Well, thanks to Neptune in your Second House (of Self-Worth) you’ll finally have the means to get that expensive gift you’ve been wanting.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re going to be on the top of your game today. You know what you have to do, and you’re not afraid to suck up to get where you see yourself going. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.