Horoscopes - March 8
- Aries – Today you’re going to take a serious look at your life. Are you doing anything substantial? Or are you just going through the motions? Mars is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you figure out a way to add more to your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’re going to have tread lightly while navigating through these tough times with your friends. Remember your body language says so much so make sure your actions are matching with what you’re saying. Neptune is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) and will help navigate through your tough day.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – You’re in a private mood today so avoid contact with others because it may result in a fight. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you to focus on yourself and your needs. Relax, there’s nothing wrong with taking care of you.
- Your day is a 6
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’re in work mode today, and there’s nothing that can distract you from it. But you should still learn when to take breaks and relax a little. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) providing you with the skills needed to balance work and fun.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – There’s going to be some group activities today; don’t bail on them even if you’re tired. The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the extra boost of energy needed to go out and have some fun! If you don’t go, you’re going to regret it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure that you’re going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You may be planning a vacation of your dreams, but your friends may want to share their two cents about it. Be nice and considerate but make sure you stay true to your plans and dreams. Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making your dreams come true.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You’re definitely not yourself; you’re overthinking literally everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this it’s not the best time to be making rash decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – Be very cautious in the morning, you don’t know what could happen. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you learn to take a deep breath and just trust in yourself in times like this because at the end of the day you can only count on yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Your main focus should be your family matters. There are a lot of unresolved feelings that need to be addressed today, and with Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) everyone will have the space to share their thoughts. This well help your family get stronger and closer again.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing balance and perspective into your closest relationships. This is going to cause you to adjust and adapt to the needs of the relationship. Everyone involved will thank you for this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The Moon moves through your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) showing you the importance of carefully evaluating all the possibilities before making any decisions. You’ll be more at ease once you give it more thought, and you’ll be certain that you’re making the right choice.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.