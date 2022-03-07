Horoscopes - March 9
- Aries – You’re very much an introvert, and you’re not always willing to share your thoughts with people. But since Mercury is affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to help you find the confidence to be more outspoken.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – For some reason you find yourself in the middle of all your friends’ drama. Use the energy from Mercury, in your Third House (of Communication), to help you be the voice of reason and minimize the drama around you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Your self-confidence is something that you’ve never had an issue with, but today may be troubling for you. There are people and situations that will make you question yourself. Don’t stress out about it because Neptune is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you of what you’re made of.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer – With Uranus in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it’s bringing that strong focus on leisure and recreational activities. Maybe gather some friends today so that you all can let loose and have an unforgettable night together.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Leo – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel that you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to see the error in your ways and learn the importance of compromise.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You may not have had a great night sleep and don’t feel that great about yourself. But Jupiter is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you get your normal spunk back. So, take today and embrace this new side of you and just glide through the day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You’ve been trying to find a purpose in your life, and Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things in a new light. The struggle is going to be over soon enough and you’re going to be able to make your move to do something better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – There could be some tension due to people fighting for power at your workplace. It will serve you well if you stay as far away from it as you can. Listen to Mercury in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to make sure you’re able to focus on your duties only.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You’re looking to experience more of life today, and with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to be attached to your morals so it’s going to be hard for you just drop everything and just jet off. You must find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re more inclined to look at the past for answers to your problems today. There’s nothing to be ashamed of about this. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you see how this could help you in the long run.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Aquarius – You’re not going to like focusing solely on work today; it’s going to seem tedious and boring. But with Saturn in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’re going to realize that without hard work you’re not going to enjoy your time off.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – You need to take a step back from helping everyone, and finally take care of yourself. Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) which is going to help you find security in being with your family and reconnecting with your old self.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.