Horoscopes - May 10
- Aries – Bring your creativity to the next level. With Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), you have many options to express yourself creatively. Having a dreamy perspective and strong emotions are assets. Don't try to tamp them down or suppress them.
- Taurus – You feel prepared to take on the next phase in your personal development when the Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). No matter what development you are working on right now - spiritual, emotional, physical - today's aspect will move you forward.
- Gemini – Perhaps you feel like a lost soul who isn't quite in touch with your dreams. You must now find your own way. Your planet Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy, and Secrets), helping you to cut through everyone else's agenda so you can follow your own path. You'll be happier if you take charge.
- Cancer – In order to create harmony among others, you must first establish harmony within yourself. Do your best to maintain healthy boundaries even if they become ambiguous at times. With Mercury in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), it will keep you from falling for manipulation, even if others play on your heartstrings to do what they want.
- Leo – Perhaps you feel your strong emotions are getting in the way of your dreams. It's possible that you're so caught up in a particular vision of the future that you are getting lost in your own thoughts. Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to inspire you to reevaluate the situation and look at it with fresh eyes.
- Virgo – You will enjoy a romantic day today since Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You can invite your dearest one over and transform your home into the boudoir of his or her dreams. We recommend using scented candles and a variety of aromatic oils for all purposes, from relaxation to massage. Make sure you continue to do so in the future.
- Libra – Pluto's position in your Third House (of Communication) makes you want to both talk with and listen to others. You're eager to share your ideas, and though you may get teased for your perspective, this certainly doesn't mean that you should stop dreaming.
- Scorpio – Controlling a situation is probably going to dominate your thoughts. However, other people are coming into the picture, and they may be interested in taking leadership roles. When it comes to their facts, people are adamant and strong willed. You should be just as confident as Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image).
- Sagittarius – Be careful not to let your emotions get the better of you; you're likely to speak and act with a great deal of power. The day has a surreal feel to it. The illusion could fool you into believing it's real. Mars in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) so don’t get so caught up in the drama of your feelings that you lose sight of your objectivity altogether.
- Capricorn – There may have been a time in the past few weeks when you jumped on an idea that came to you out of nowhere. Now that reality has sunk in, you are starting to see all the reasons why it won't work or why you need to think things through more clearly. Having Venus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) will help you stay focused.
- Aquarius – This week, you have lots of supportive energy in your career sector that helps you become the authority figure in your own life. Pluto in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) enables you to realize that rather than depending on others to create your earning opportunities, you're creating them for yourself. Pluto provides fuel for your fire and may bring all kinds of interesting ideas from the dream realm.
- Pisces – Mars is currently in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), so it is a good time to set new goals for the future. In the next few weeks, you will be surrounded by people who will be extra supportive of you. Don't be afraid to ask for advice.
