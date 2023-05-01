Horoscopes - May 2
Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Aries – The Moon is going to be present in your First House (of Self-Image) and you’re going to feel the pressure to perform better than ever. Just remember that you are only one person and you’re not supernatural so make sure that you’re taking care of yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – Today is a good day to check in on someone that you haven’t talked to in a while. Carve out time for those that mean the most to you. The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing happiness with time spent between the two of you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The Moon and Mars are in alignment today and are going to be present in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). This will make you more productive today. It's going to still be hard on you, but you have energy to get through your long list of duties.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Cancer – You’re going to be face with some consequences from your past behaviors, let this humble you a bit. Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you realize how you should grow from this.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspiration and Personal Goals) and you’re going to find yourself in a social whirl. Enjoy some time with friends at lunch or a dinner party at your house. Spending time with your friends will give you that restart you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You need to get ahead in work but you’re hesitant to make choices. If you want the job, you’ll need to jump in with both feet in. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and this is going to take the anxiety of the unknown away.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – It will serve you well if you go solo today. You may rub people the wrong way and vice versa. Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret), giving you the security of being alone. Once this cloud passes, you’ll be back to normal.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – You have your mind on advancing your career, but you’re also distracted by some fictional interests. Neptune is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you merge them to think of an out of the box way to advance your career.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Jupiter moves into your Third House (of communication). This will do wonders for you because you tend to just hear what you want and then react. You’re going to have to change your ways because by doing this you’re causing a lot of problems.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You’ve been pouring yourself into work, and there’s been zero rewards. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re going to get the praise you deserve. Stay humble because just soon as greatness comes your way, it can go just as fast.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Aquarius – People are going to try and test you today, it's best if you stick to the high road and not fall into their trap. Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) having you rely heavily on your instincts to get you through this time.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You’re getting serious about your work and family life, and you’re in a happy place. You’re feeling positive about these new changes. The Moon is heading to your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help make sure that everyone is feeling positive energy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.