Horoscopes - May 23
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Aries – It’s going to serve you well to take the day and focus on things around the house that need to get done. Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) helping you stay focused on this task. When things are done, you’ll feel better.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you make sure that your relationships are a priority. By taking this time to reassure them that they are the world to you, this is going to do wonders for both of you and bring you all closer.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs so you’re productive. You should take it easy today, and not rush into anything. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – You try your hardest to plan every little detail, you don’t like surprises and it’s hard for you to go with the flow. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it clear that this is no way to live. This first step will help you be more flexible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You need to connect with loved ones since you’ve been digging yourself into work and projects. At the end of the day you can only find the most peace with family. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security) encouraging you to enjoy this time.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – You can learn from people around you. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you listen to what is being shared with you. You’re never too old to learn new things, don’t let your pride get in the way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – Your positive strength is especially noticeable today. You’re going to be radiating positive energy, be more peaceful, and overall, be in a better mind state. Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) to show you how nice this new way of living is for you.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – It’s time for you to break out of stale routines and with Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this will be the most excitement you’ve had in a while. Don’t think too hard about it, just do something small that breaks the mold, then it will get easier.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Sagittarius – You don’t like the unknown and for the coming days that includes the next step. Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to remind you what your main goal is and focus on it. Your goals are the only thing that you can control.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – With everything that is happening around you today you’re going to welcome new creative ways to destress. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-expression, creativity, pleasure and Romance) and you should spend this time with your partner.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Aquarius – If you’ve been feeling down lately, today could be a change for you. The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing. Your bank account will also be pleasantly surprising.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The people you’ll be dealing with today are more grounded and wiser than you, and with Mercury in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), it's going to be best if you listen to them and learn from them.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.