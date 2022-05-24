Horoscopes - May 25
- Aries – Make sure you consider your resources before making any decisions with the Moon in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). You need to first find happiness in yourself before you can think about other things that will make you happy. You don’t need to spend money to be happy; happiness comes from within.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – In your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), the Moon is shining a light on your emotions and helping you express them in a healthy manner. You'll determine what needs to be changed and see them through.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secrets) helping you come to terms with hidden issues. It has been a long time since you faced these things head on, but now is the time to do it. Your life should get better the moment you fully accept everything.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – There seems to be a new understanding between everyone in your home, and happiness reigns in the house. Thanks to Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), you'll also experience a new sense of peace and quiet.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – Some of your projects have been in the background, so when the time comes for you to be in the spotlight, you hesitate. Instead of stressing and making excuses, enjoy the results of your hard work. You're going to shine with this responsibility since Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibilities).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Work seems to be at a standstill right now, so take a moment to breathe and be patient. You can get down to business and it may be your first significant work in many years with Saturn in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance).
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Utilize YouTube and Pinterest to learn how to do new projects. Pluto is in your eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and can help you learn how to improve your work situation.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – The focus today is on your relationships and ensuring you're giving them all the time and effort they need to succeed. Catch up with that special someone today. This will help spark a fire between the both of you since Saturn rules your Seventh House (of Partnerships and Marriages).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius –There are some aspects in your life that seem out of control, but you’ve got to pull them in. Your life will be in order thanks to Saturn's placement in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – Because you don't have a clear mind, it's not the best time for you to make rash decisions or be around others. There's no need to worry because Neptune's in your First House (of Self-Image), reminding you of who you are. It will only take a day or two for you to feel normal again.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – If you want to grow in your career, you have to do some research. Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) is ruled by Pluto. You'll benefit from spending a little more time researching so that you can maximize your life. Relax, and trust your gut instincts.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Pisces – This is the right time for you to clear the air with friends since Mars is in your Third House (of Communication). Keep your core values in mind and make sure you get everything off of your chest so that you can move forward.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.