Horoscopes - May 26
- Aries – You've been working really hard to make sure your goals are met, but there is only so much you can control. Taking care of everything on your list is easier with Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health).
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Everything is going well between you and those around you today. Your ability to understand other people's perspectives and make the conversation meaningful is due to The Sun in the Third House (of Communication).
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – You have high goals today, and with The Sun in your First House (of Self-Image), you'll be feeling confident throughout the day. Don't second guess yourself, stay strong in who you are and you'll be fine.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – There's been talk of a side hustle, but things haven't gone as planned. Saturn is going to make things look up for you now that it is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). It pays to be patient.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – You can learn more about yourself with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Your life will become more fulfilling if you do this. Over time, it will serve you well.
- The day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – You'll feel like there's a switch that turns off and you go from work mode to fun mode. You're going to enjoy this new side of yourself now that The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality).
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – You will feel inclined to take a load off in regards to work and enjoy yourself more when The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Therefore, you'll be more likely to socialize and benefit from it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – The planet Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage), rewarding you for sticking by your partner through thick and thin. You have shown how much you truly care by taking this action, which is the biggest step you could possibly take.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Your Moon is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility), showing the love you had towards your career when you first started it. Perhaps you will get an idea of what you can do to make yourself a more valuable employee.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – As Mars moves into your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure, and Romance), it will show you how to find balance in your life. Allow things to happen naturally; don't try too hard to force them.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Aquarius – Mercury enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) today, pulling you into seclusion. Take it easy today and in the coming days, and don't push yourself too hard. Before you move forward, make sure you have charged up your spirit batteries.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Your family may be able to spend some time together today. Your planet Saturn is positioned in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security), which should give you that sense of security and closeness you've been longing for.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.