Horoscopes - Monday April 12
- Aries – Your intuition should be keener than usual today and that is because Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning). Don’t allow others to influence you and your thinking. It’s time for you to be strong in what you believe in and act on it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Taurus – Money may be tight for you right now, but you are very resourceful so don’t stress too much. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you stay focused and driven. You’ll be able to get through this tough time with ease.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – You’re very good at pretending things don’t bother you. But there’s going to be something in the air today that is going to challenge you. Hold on though because Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you make sense through all this confusion.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – You’re in a tough place today; you want to be around people but you don’t want to interact with them. Don’t feel so bad; The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you connect with others by listening to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to make a strong impression today. You’re going to be able to speak with confidence and people are going to be listening to you. Also, warmth and enthusiasm will be radiating from you, drawing more people to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Excitement is in the air today; your hard work is finally going to pay off! Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to show you that hard work and determination will take you places. Don’t get lazy now; you’re going to have to continue to prove yourself worthy of this achievement so stay organized.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Libra – A close friend may stop by and bring you a gift. Don’t be thrown off or think they are trying to persuade you into doing something. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you receive this kind gesture with love and happiness.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to help clear the air with friends, and now is the time for you to do it. You need to make sure you stay true to yourself and you get everything off your chest so that you can move on.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – You’re going to see that happiness reigns in the home; everyone seems to have reached a new understanding of one another. This is thanks to Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and it will bring a new sense of peace and quiet.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Venus is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) encouraging you to seek peace today. Think about your life and where you stand. Are you happy? Do you want more? Take the day to reflect and make a list of things you want to change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – With The Moon in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) it’s time for you to review the progress you’ve made in changing your ways with regards to your friends and coworkers. Is there still some progress to be made? Make some tweaks to your friendship goals and you’ll be golden.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is burgundy.