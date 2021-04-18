Horoscopes - Monday April 19
- Aries – You’re soaring right now at work, and you’re being given a lot more responsibility. You’ve never been in charge of so much before; don’t panic because Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) making sure you’re focused to get the job done.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – You’re going to have to take the high road today; people may want to pick petty fights with you and today isn’t the day for that. Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) reminding you of the respect you have for yourself, which will keep you from getting caught up in the petty drama.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You may hear things today that upset you, but you should take everything you hear with a grain of salt. Instead, you should focus on inner healing and connecting with those you love most. Take advantage of Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you along this journey.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – Take today as the day to listen to your body and soul and find ways you can improve your overall health. What you’ve been doing isn’t good for the long run and with Mars in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) this task isn’t going to seem so nerve-wracking.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Today you’re going to find something new and exciting to do, and you’re going to be looking for it in the most unexpected places. Mars is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) changing your view on the unknown, allowing you to embrace it.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – The Moon heads to your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a good day to share your thoughts with a friend. But you also need to be there for that friend in the same way if need be. You’re going to appreciate the comfort your friend brings you, inspiring you to match their energy.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – You’ve been in work mode for a while and it seems like you’ve forgotten how to have fun. Today is the day your inner child is able to come out and have fun. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you remember the good ole days and encouraging you to have fun more often.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Scorpio – You’re someone who hates being out of the loop; don’t take it personally if someone does so by accident. Instead of getting your panties in a bunch, talk it out with them and hear their side of it. Uranus is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to be able to hear what they are saying and trust they are telling you the truth.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to developing your closest relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance that you’re a good friend by the end of day today. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you and your friendship in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – This is a good time for improving your relationships and it makes sense because Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). You’re going to be filled with wisdom and sympathy for others and you’re going to be able to bring your relationships to the next level.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – You’re the kind of person who follows a strict routine daily, never forgetting to do something. The Moon is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you to be less ridged and learn to roll with the punches. It’s going to be a challenge but this will follow you for years to come.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to push you to take that plunge to do something greater with your life. Hold your head high and push through it; it’s going to do wonders for you and your future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.