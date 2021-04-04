Horoscopes - Monday April 5
- Aries – Today you’re going to be able to work on your communication skills because you think you’re great at it, but there is always a disconnect between you and others. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) helping you learn the importance of listening to those around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) making sure you look at your resources before you make any decisions. You don’t need to spend money in order to find happiness. In the long run you need to find happiness in yourself before you can look to other things to make you happy.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – You need to stick to the facts today because people are going to try and convince you otherwise. The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you stay true to your beliefs, allowing you to be able to stick up for yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’re at a standstill when it comes to work right now; take a second to breathe and be patient. Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to inspire you to think outside the box. You’ll be able to get down to business and it will result in your best work.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – It’s time for you to allow bygones to be bygones. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you let go of everything you’ve been holding on to. You’re going to be so happy you’ve changed your attitude.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Libra – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel that you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to finally learn to be flexible and this change will help you and your partner become closer than ever.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Jupiter influences your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and is going to motivate you to take charge and make some changes. Make sure you are connected with your family during this time and make sure you don’t lose touch with who you are.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – You have a hobby that could become your side hustle. Don’t hesitate because Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help give you a sense of what you need to do to make it happen. You will have a lot of fun creating a little business for yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You make sure you only allow people close to only see your good side. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going to get the confidence to show others that you’re not this perfect person and you have some flaws.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality); this is going to cause you to look into your past and see how you can grow from it. The coming weeks will be powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – You want to make things happen today because you’ve been working so hard. You’ve planned very carefully and tried to account for anything that can happen, so don’t feel like it’s your fault if things don’t turn out the way you want. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to bring you peace.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.