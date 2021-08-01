Horoscopes - Monday August 2
- Aries – The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals); you’re going to feel inclined to tone down pressures and enjoy yourself more. And you’re going to be more likely to socialize and enjoy the rewards of that.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – There’s nothing that can shake you from your core beliefs today. Mars is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you live your life to the fullest while still staying true to them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The New Moon is bringing energy to your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). This energy is going to drive you to work your hardest and make sure people around you are taking you more seriously. There’s nothing that can stop you from making these gains.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Cancer –The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the pleasure in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but sometimes there’s more excitement in the unexpected.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Mars is going to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) highlighting your need for more simplicity and familiarity in your life. You’re going to be taking care of others and your heart is in a good place to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – The honeymoon phase is coming to an end; but no worries, Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help give you that mushy gushy love feeling again. Don’t give up so easily; there’s always a rainbow after a storm.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You’re going to have to break free from some limiting habits that could be harmful to you in the long run. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you on your quest to learn and grow from your past mistakes. This will good for your mental health as well.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You’re definitely not yourself; you’re overthinking everything and it’s not going to serve you well. Because of this it’s not the best time to be making fast and hasty decisions. Things are going to change once Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) to remind you of just who you are.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been in your feels for way too long, and today is the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence and right words you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – Your sense of pride and privacy are strong today. With Saturn in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) these things in moderation can be useful and helpful. If they are overdone these qualities can cause some issues.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and is going to help you find some creative ways to get some extra money in your pocket. This new way is going to do wonders for your self-esteem.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re going to focus on your relationships today, with a little more focus on your romantic ones. Venus is going to be in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you and your partner remember why you started this journey together.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.