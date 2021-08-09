Horoscopes- Monday August 9

Aries – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and it’s going to highlight the importance of relaxation. You can’t stress out over it, the key is to relax so just kick back and relax.

Your day is a 6.

Your energy color is white.

Taurus – Excitement is in the air today; your hard work is finally going to pay off! Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to show you that hard work and determination will take you places. Don’t get lazy now, you’re going to have to continue to prove yourself worthy of this achievement so stay organized.

Your day is a 9.

Your energy color is pink.

Gemini – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing to light the issues that you and your partner have. Before you all call it quits take the day to talk these issues out and do something fun to reconnect you both.

Your day is a 7.

Your energy color is blue.

Cancer – You’ve gotten your feelings hurt deeply by your friends, if you don’t let these feelings it may not be good. Its important for you to step out of your shell and find a way to express how you feel. Mercury is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and if you listen the right answer will be in front of you.

Your day is a 4.

Your energy color is black.

Leo – You’re in a tough place today, you want to be around people but you don’t want to interact with them. Don’t feel so bad, The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you connect with others around by listening to them.

Your day is a 7.

Your energy color is yellow.

Virgo – Family is on your mind today. Maybe you should plan a family gathering today, it will be fun and a much-needed distraction you need. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Neighbors) to help you and your family have a great time together.

Your day is an 8.

Your energy color is brown.

Libra – There’s something about you that just memorizes people once they come in contact with you. No matter what you go through you’re always looking at life with a glass is half full view. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and going to help you make you even more connections today.

Your day is a 10.

Your energy color is purple.

Scorpio – You’re very good at pretending that things don’t bother you. But there’s going to be something in the air today that is going to challenge you. Hold on though because Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you make sense through all this confusion.

Your day is a 7.

Your energy color is maroon.

Sagittarius – If you’re feeling under the weather, don’t panic. Just take the day for yourself, you’re just over worked. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to show you the importance of taking time for yourself.

Your day is a 5.

Your energy color is green.

Capricorn – You’ve been trying to hold back your emotions from the past but the events of today could bring up something that you’ve tried so hard to forget about. Mars are going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) take this this time to share your feelings because after this you’re going to feel better.

Your day is a 5.

Your energy color is orange.

Aquarius – Money may be tight for you right now, but you are very resourceful so don’t stress too much. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help stay focused and driven. You’ll be able to get through this tough time with ease.

Your day is a 6.

Your energy color is rose gold.

Pisces – Today may be a good day for you to sit down and get your priorities together. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it crystal clear what your next move should be. Once your list is made, you’re going to have all the confidence to accomplish it.

Your day is a 9.

Your energy color is red.