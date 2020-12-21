Horoscopes - Monday December 21
- Aries – You could be spending the holidays with your family but your heart is somewhere else. Allow Mercury to be in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you to be fully present with your family so you can enjoy your time with them.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You have some unresolved issues with some friends, and things are going to be brought to light today. But Pluto, in your Third House (of Communication), will help you have a positive interaction with all involved. You’ll feel confident everything will finally be resolved and you won’t have to deal with any drama for a while.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Today is going to cause you to reflect on your life and the choices you’ve made thus far. You’re going have to make some changes you might dread, but you will benefit from it greatly. The Sun is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you with this personal growth.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – The next few weeks are going to be crazy with the holidays and your family gatherings, but you still have a ton of work to get through before you can start enjoying yourself. With Jupiter in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) you’ll be focused and get everything done so you can relax and have fun.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You and your partner have been working really hard on your relationship and things seem to be going well, but you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. But Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping both of you move on and look to the future rather than holding on to the past.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Today is a going to be a good day for you to think about your personal needs and focus on them. Uranus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) giving you the time and space to do what’s best for you. You’re always making sure others are taken care of at the expense of yourself. So, today is the first day of changing that mentality.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Work has been going really well for you and you’re feeling more confident about everything work-related. The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and you’re noticing you’re happier, causing you to take more on at work, which is a good thing for you. The busier you are, the less likely you’ll do something you’ll regret later.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – You may be feeling overwhelmed by things out of your control. Thankfully, with Mars in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) you’re going to be able to find fun and creative ways to release all of your tension. Think about taking a walk, or a run in the park with either your friends or a killer music playlist so you can get lost in the music.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) and your focus is on your friends, associates and your dreams. You’re going to have to reevaluate your relationships with them and if you have to change some things about yourself, just do it!
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least your putting in the work to make sure you’re going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and this energy is going to help move you in the right direction.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) making this the day for love. Fireworks may appear in your closest relationship, and you should take full advantage of this. Find a creative way to use this energy, making you and your partner in sync and ready for love.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You have a bunch of ideas to freshen up your life. This makes sense as Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance). It’s time for you to do something different and not look back at your old life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.