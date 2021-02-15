Horoscopes - Monday February 15
- Aries – Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) nudging you to take care of others around you. You’ll come to realize other people’s happiness will help you feel better about yourself, and actually relax you more than a spa day.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) giving you the time and energy to pour some extra romance into your relationships. And if you’re single, you’ll be sending out good vibes helping you attract like-minded people who will be a good match for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Jupiter is present in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you a fresh perspective on life. Get out of the house and enjoy something different; this can lead you to the path that will make you the happiest. Just enjoy the ride and be free.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You should spend the day doing what you want when you want to because after today, you’re going to be knee-deep in work. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) showing you the importance of balancing work and pleasure. It’s okay to take some time and have fun with your day.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – You’re going to pulled into seclusion today as Jupiter enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). You’re going to need a breather, so don’t push yourself too hard. Make sure your spirit batteries are all charged up before you go forward with things.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Virgo – Your spiritual harmony will return by you spending time with your family. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and being with your family and home will bring you healing and growth. This is exactly what you need right now; it will help change your view on life and you’ll be happier.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You’re going to use the stress you’ve been dealing with to help you get through the coming days. Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) keeping you focused on your end goal. And once you take the steps needed you’ll feel better and a little less stressed.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Scorpio – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) giving you extra confidence to lift your spirits today. You’ve been doubting yourself for some time now; don’t allow doubt to rule over you. The choices you make today will help you stay confident about yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) letting your natural charm burst out. This may cause you to be more open at work, which could help you gain the respect of your coworkers. You’re also going to get some praise from your friends, which will boost your confidence higher than ever before.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – You have a lot on your plate today but that’s not going to stop your friends from reaching out to you with their problems. You need to make time for them, and with Pluto in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be the right person for the job.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is burgundy.
- Aquarius – You’re going to have the opportunity to go deeper with your close friends. With Venus in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to see the transformation of your friendships right in front of your eyes. By the two of you sharing your deep thoughts, it will do wonders for your relationships.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – You’re holding on to your strong presence while The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to be making great impressions everywhere you turn, so make sure you’re not hiding and you look your best. You could be surprised with what opportunities come your way because of your attitude.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.