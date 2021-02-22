Horoscopes - Monday February 22
- Aries – You need to start thinking about your money, because things may be stable now but you never know how long it will last. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help give you that extra push you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Your energy is running high, and you’re surrounded by positive people, so, it’s no wonder your self-confidence is through the roof. Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) to help you stay in the mind set you’re in.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – There’s something in the air today and you’re going to be affected by it. You tend to look at life as if the cup is half empty, but with Mercury in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) you’re going to look at life like the cup is half full.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – You know your worth and you’re always trying to prove yourself to others, but you need to learn to lighten up and take jokes. Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-worth and Money) to remind you to take a chill pill.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Leo – Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) making it a perfect time to have those conversations with the people you need to have them with. This is going to help grow these relationships and take them to the next level.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You will be interacting with some new people today and your conversations are going to be filled with new knowledge. Mercury is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to motivate you to learn from these new experiences.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Today is going to be a day for reflection, and you’re going to realize there are things that need to change. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to keep the momentum of your new goals.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Your home life has been kinda foggy lately, but it’s about to be cleared up after what seems like an eternity. Saturn is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help speed up this process.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – Everything in life is going so well; you’re making great money, you love your job, but where does your relationships stand? Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to show you there is a lot of work that needs to be done.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – You’ve been living your life with little thought and it’s starting to get a little boring. You need some excitement; something that could add some spice to your life. You’re in luck, Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going find just what you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Aquarius – The Sun and Jupiter harmonize today and you’re going to be more open minded to everyday life. They are going to make home in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to make this change more permanent.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Today it seems like you’re playing a game of follow the leader. With Uranus in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll be reminded that you’re a natural leader and you need to show everyone what you’re worth.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.