Horoscopes - Monday February 8
- Aries – Discussions in your friend group can get heated today. You’re going to be the level headed one and it’s up to you make sure nothing gets blown out of proportion. With Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) you’ll be able to guide everyone in a calm conversation and get everything cleared up.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You need to step up and get work done. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, and your work is just piling up. Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) energizing you finish everything, and then come up with a plan so you don’t get in this position again.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Gemini – You may be planning a vacation of your dreams, but your friends may want to share their two cents with you. Be nice and considerate but make sure you stay true to your plans and dreams. Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) making your dreams come true.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Cancer – It will be in your best interest to work and plan on ways to improve your life. Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making the pathway clearer for you. This is going to require a lot of time and work but the end goal will make it worth it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – Your social calendar is going to be filled with a bunch of parties and outings. Uranus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) proving that these will be fun and stress free. Kick back and enjoy your time off work.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You’re stuck at home cleaning and organizing everything in your life. Invite your family over and make a little party out of it and they could even help you in ways you never thought of before. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) blessing this time and everything that comes your way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Libra – You’ve been nose deep in work and you haven’t been thinking about your romantic life, but things can change today. You may go out and someone special may catch your eye; you shouldn’t shut it down so fast. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) highlighting the potential of this new person.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) turning your emotional attention to building and developing your relationships. You’re going to get your reassurance you’re a good friend by the end of today. Your friends are going to show their appreciation for you in ways you never thought.
- Your day is 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Jupiter is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) making it clear in what ways you have to change your daily life. You’ve kind of been down lately, with no clear reason why, but today you’re going to figure it out. There are things in your routine that need to change; you need to take the time to focus on you and your mental health.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Dwelling on regret will be a waste of your precious time today. Seize the power of the present moment instead of looking back at the past. The Sun is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you move forward.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Aquarius – Take some time for yourself today, and listen to your body. With Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) it will help encourage you to make this positive change so you can feel better about yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) causing you to be sensitive to signs of imbalance of power in your relationships. You like to be in charge and have it your way or the highway. But with this shift in thinking you and your partner are going to be on the same page making it the best time for the both of you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.