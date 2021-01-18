Horoscopes - Monday January 18
- Aries – You’re in work mode today, and there’s nothing that can distract you from it. Even though that’s a good quality to have, you should learn when to take breaks and relax a little. Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) providing you with the skills needed to balance work and fun.
- Your day is an 8.
Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Your excitement and anticipation for something fun and unusual is running high today, and your sense of adventure is at a peak too. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making sure you don’t complete the day without something unusual or exciting.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Gemini – You’re going to have to buckle down today and look at all your finances; you might not have the fluffy cushion you thought you had. Try not to freak out, Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you find the right places to cut back and save. Things are going to start looking up soon.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – There’s an endless amount of paperwork that needs to get done today, so there’s no time for games. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the energy and the ability to focus on what needs to get done. Once you complete everything you can have a little bit of fun.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – The Sun is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) providing you with the confidence to follow your instincts today. You’re always second guessing yourself, but today is hopefully going to be the last day of it. You’re smart and more than capable of making the right choices the first time around, you just need to trust yourself.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Today you’re going to relive the past with your family and close friends. It’s going to be a fun and enjoyable day. Uranus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you all come together and make today even more special. Maybe you should plan on making it a theme day and dress like you used to in the past to make it feel even more real.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – You may find yourself on the phone a lot today, there’s nothing wrong with that. Especially since Pluto is in your Third House (of Communication) creating a good environment for you to have wonderful conversations with everyone you talk to. The conversations are going to be positive and uplifting and help your mood tremendously.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Scorpio – Last year wasn’t what you thought it was going to be and you lost a sense of who you are. Well take advantage of the New Year and Mercury in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Take the day and reflect on your past goals and add to them. Make today all about making the goals better and more attainable.
- Your day is a 7.
Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Something may happen today which you were not prepared for, which is part of life. But with Neptune in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) you’re going to be able to tackle today with grace and a somewhat positive mindset. Take this as a learning opportunity and you’ll be prepared for the next time something like this occurs.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is gray.
- Capricorn – You need to be gentle with yourself today and learn more about your needs in order to be productive. You should take it easy and not rush into anything too hard. Mars is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you with this journey.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and encourages you to be yourself, but some things are better left unsaid. Since Mercury is still in retrograde and this is making you rather unforgettable; you’re finally seeing yourself as others see.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While you’re catching up make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.