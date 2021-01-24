Horoscopes - Monday January 25
- Aries – Jupiter is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) helping you figure out what your next big adventure should be. There are a couple of ideas floating around your head, but with Jupiter’s energy you should be able to pin point exactly what you should do.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Don’t worry about what others are telling you to do; you’re the one in charge and you know what’s best for you. With Uranus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’ll have the confidence to go with what you want and stand on your own.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Gemini – Today you should think about your past, and take time to reflect on everything. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the energy to do so. There could be a lesson you missed; keep an open mind and you’ll learn everything that you need to.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Cancer – Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) making today full of fun and adventure. This will be a great break from your current work load. Make sure you enjoy every minute of it because you don’t know when you’ll have another day like this.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure you have the ambition to reach for everything you desire.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) encouraging you to be yourself. Since Mercury is still in retrograde, this is making you rather unforgettable. You’re finally going to be able to see yourself as others see you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – You pride yourself on your morals, but something is going to put them to the test. You have people involved who you care about, and if you do the right thing one of them is going to get hurt. There’s no escaping this, but the Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help you navigate through all of this.
- Your day is a 4.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – There could be a clash of core values to manage, with you and your friends. Be careful of getting all twisted in something that’s been blown out of proportion. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to give you some insights into how to handle this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While your catching up, make sure you’re really listening to their thoughts.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn –The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the pleasure in finding adventure. It may not come in the ways you expect but that could make things even better.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Pluto is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) as a frequent reminder that sticking in your comfort zone is useful from time to time. Why fix something when it’s not broken. You’re soaring in all aspects of your life so just kick back and relax.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The Sun’s current transit is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you feel more connected to your loved ones. You’ve been feeling kinda distant with work and all the added stress, so take some time and regroup with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is gray.