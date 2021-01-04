Horoscopes - Monday January 4
- Aries – You’re feeling not yourself today; the best thing for you to do is be by alone. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you find some time and some healing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image), giving you that major confidence boost you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Gemini – You’ve taken enough time slacking off and putting off work, but today your past decisions are catching up to you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you the motivation to get up and start your work.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Cancer – You try your hardest to plan every little detail of your life; you don’t like surprises and it’s hard for you to just go with the flow. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it clear this is no way to live your life. It’s going to take a while but with this first step you’re going learn to be more flexible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – If you’re working on an important project and you’ve hit a slump don’t sweat it. This has nothing to do with you and your ability to complete the task. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you of your potential so you can stay strong while you finish everything.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Venus is in your Seventh House (of Relationships and Marriage) helping you see through the blinders to a potential new relationship. This new relationship could be the best choice for you to start off the New Year on the right foot.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Libra – You should start your day with some yoga and some meditation, it will bring you some peace and comfort. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you let go of all the negative energy around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – You could be holding on to resentment from your past, and today a situation could make all your feelings arise. Don’t bottle them up like you normally do; lean on your friends and family during this time. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) giving you the space and people you need to finally move past this.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be on top of your game today. You know what you have to do, and you’re not afraid to suck up to get where you see yourself going. Pluto is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help you stay focused.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’re holding tighter to your beliefs as people around you are losing theirs. Mars is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to guide you through the mess others have brought to you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing some imagination and fantasy to your life today. Don’t bother fighting it; you’re going to be thinking out of the box and it will bring some spice to your daily life. This is a new change that’s much needed for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) pushing you to take that leap into the unknown. Hold your head high and push through it; you’ll be surprised with what you find out about yourself and the adventure that awaits you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is gray.