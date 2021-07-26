Horoscopes - Monday July 26
- Aries – It may be good if you allow your imagination to soar today; it can unlock so many doors for you. Mercury is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) letting you embrace this new wild and carefree side of yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) to help you go from someone who is short tempered to someone laid back. You’re seeing that people are drifting away from you and now realize you need to change your ways ASAP.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Gemini – Spending time with friends will provide a delightful diversion that you need. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with them. So at lunchtime don’t hide behind a screen, make some plans to meet up with them and have fun.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Cancer – The Moon enters your First House (of Self-Image) allowing you to get a fresh emotional start in your life. It’s time to let go of all your baggage; it’s not allowing you to move forward, it’s just bringing you down. You’re going to see how wonderful a person you are and wonder what took you so long to let go.
- You day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk it out with your close friends, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) it will help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy and Secrets). You need to find some time for yourself today because you have some reflecting to do. Some prayer and meditation will help recharge your spiritual batteries and refresh your soul. This is going to be something that will help you in the long run.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Libra – Jupiter is present in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) giving you a fresh perspective on life. Get out of the house and enjoy something different, this can lead you to the path that will make you the happiest. Just enjoy the ride and be free.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – Money may be tight for you right now, but you are very resourceful so don’t stress about it too much. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you stay focused and driven. You may have to cut back on your Starbucks but this tiny sacrifice will pay off huge in the future.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared for this roller coaster. You’re going to have your friends by your side to make this day even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you separate work and pleasure today. You have a lot of things to get done at work and you need no distractions, so focus on work and just forget about everything else.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and with Uranus present you’ll be seeking familiarity, comfort and safety. You’ve been looking in all the wrong places when you should be looking right in front you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) and you’re going to be driven to complete your project. But keep in mind Rome wasn’t built in a day; you’re going to need to take breaks and also enlist some of your friends to help you out. You’re going to make memories that’ll last a lifetime and get to complete your project.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is maroon.