Horoscopes - Monday June 28
- Aries – There’s only so much you can control; you’ve been working so hard to make sure your goals are being met and you need to relax. Venus is coming into your Sixth House (of Work and Health) putting you at ease this weekend knowing that you’ve accomplished all that you wanted to do. So be at peace today and this weekend and do things that you enjoy.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Taurus – You’re forced to look at yourself through other’s eyes and you might be surprised with what you find. You sense that others are quick to judge you, and you are not on the same page with them. Take today and be by yourself and reflect, but this weekend gather everyone around and have an open conversation about this. Mercury is going to be in your Third House (of Communication) to help you listen to what your friends are telling you.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there will be one less thing for you to worry about. It will bring a fresh spirit to your home life and make you excited to be engaging with friends. And you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend with little to no cares!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – The Sun is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing some imagination and fantasy to your life today. Don’t bother fighting it, you’re going to be thinking outside the box and it will bring some spice to your daily life. And what better time to enjoy this new side of you than this weekend! Throw caution to the wind and truly enjoy yourself.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – Jupiter is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and this is going to cause you to look into your past and see how you can grow from it. You’re going to have to let go once and for all. Take care of your business today, and this weekend go back to the drawing board and make a game plan. The coming weeks are powerful for taking charge of your emotional health and it starts now.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – Life is speeding up as if it’s nudging you to take a few risks; make changes and follow new paths you haven't thought about taking before. This shift of Jupiter is affecting your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). This is going to be scary for you, but you will be so much better after you take the first step. This weekend will be a good time to start because you have nothing going on, and you’ll be able to focus on it.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – You’ve been doubting yourself lately, and it was bringing your mood and spirits down a little bit. Don’t worry, The Moon is in your First House (of Self- Image) today and it’s going to remind you of who you are and what you can be. Your mood will lift today causing you to have a great day. And maybe this weekend you can invite some friends over and have a good night in.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – You’re going to be led by your subconscious today in order to make a change to your behavior. You have some walls built up to protect you, but you’re coming to realize you need to let them down to be happier in life. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you during this process, starting today and continuing through the weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Sagittarius – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure you’re going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path. But before you get down to business, take this weekend to relax and focus on you. Monday can be your day to start to get on track.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Your partner may need one on one time with you today. You may get annoyed at first, but they just miss you. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help both of you make the most out of tonight and this weekend. Make some special plans for the weekend with just you two and it’ll be something neither of you will forget.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Stop trying to prove yourself to people around you; you’re an amazing person and anybody who doesn’t see that isn’t worth your time and energy. Plan something fun this weekend with your closest friends and surround yourself with people who truly love and respect you! Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you just how lucky people are to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things today; it’s not rocket science, just change things to make you feel better. Take this weekend and do some major self-love and focus on your needs over anything or anyone else.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.