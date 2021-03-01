Horoscopes - Monday March 1
- Aries – You should start your day with some yoga and some meditation; it will bring you some peace and comfort. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you let go of all the negative energy around you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’ve been working nonstop and before you go any further you should take time and focus on yourself. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to give you that peace of mind. It’s time to concentrate on getting your mental health back in working order.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – Neptune is in your First House (of Self-Image) causing you to make a strong impression today. You’re going to be able to speak with confidence and people are going to listen to you. Warmth and enthusiasm will be radiating from you, drawing more people to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You’ve been butting heads with your partner; you feel you’re right in your ways and you’re not budging. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and you’re going to finally learn to be flexible and this change will help you and your partner become closer than ever.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo – You’ve been in your feelings for way too long, and today is the tipping point and you’re going to share them. Mars is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the confidence you need in order to do so.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Virgo – You’re never one to compare your life to others, but with social media taking over your time it’s hard not to! Decide to save up and plan your dream vacation and once you’re there you’re going to make all your friends jealous. The Sun is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you with this new way of thinking.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Neptune is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) encouraging you to stick to that workout routine you’ve been trying to do. This will help clear your mind and help you better enjoy your life. You’ll also have more energy to go through the day and accomplish more.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Take the day to focus on you and get some “me time” because you definitely need it. Jupiter is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to help you relax and stop focusing on your work. Today you’re going to find the balance of work and play because if you don’t, you’re going to burn out.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – You may be feeling like you’re settling for something less, and you’re absolutely right! Look at yourself through a clean lens and see where you can do better and start making that change. Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money); you’re an amazing person and shouldn’t be held back by anything.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Capricorn – You have a cool and calm demeanor today, even with all the things you’re juggling. You can thank Neptune being in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). Because of your organizational skills, this hectic time is a walk in the park for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Aquarius – The environment where you spend most of your time is starting to feel a little overwhelming for you. Before you make some drastic changes by throwing the clutter away, start by redecorating and organizing everything. Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you calm down.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone; you don’t like taking risks. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security. After all, you trust your friends and know they wouldn’t do anything to put in danger.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.