Horoscopes - Monday March 15
- Aries – The Moon is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to see you can get so much more out of life when you change your way of thinking. And once you follow your instincts, you’ll be living the best life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – For some reason you find yourself in the middle of all your friends’ drama; use the energy from Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) to help you be the voice of reason and minimize the drama around you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – Venus in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help you clear your mind and focus on talking to your family about whatever it is that concerns you. By clearing your mind and talking to them it will help reduce tension and bring you closer.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – You’re more inclined to look at the past for answers to your problems today. Mars is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to help you find the best course of action to move forward.
- Your day is.7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Leo –Being in close quarters with your partner and not being able to have some “me time” is causing some friction in your relationship. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you and your partner find ways to work through this tough time.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – You’ve been in a funk lately and not feeling yourself, but thanks to The Moon in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’re going to be reminded just who you and you’ll be able to tackle your daily life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making it crystal clear that you need to change the way you approach hardships in life. This will turn your “dooms day” mentality into something a little more positive. You’ll be surprised with the weight that will be lifted from you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – You’ve been hanging around to try and find a purpose in your life; Pluto is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you see things in a new light. The struggle is going to be over soon enough and you’re going to be able to make a move to do something better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health); you’ve been taking a little too much time to relax and there’s nothing wrong with that. But now it’s time to get back in the saddle and get back to work; just know that you’re going to be in a much better headspace to deal with this work load.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You need to get your confidence back; Neptune is showing up at the right time in your First House (of Self-Image) to help pull you out of this funk you’ve been in. Once you find yourself again, you’re going to soar higher than ever before.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it’s going to help you spice up your romantic relationship! This is something both of you really need, so enjoy it!
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – It’s going to be your time to shine at work; don’t stress out because you know exactly what needs to get done! Uranus is in your Tenth House (of Career/Profession and Responsibility) to make this transition as easy possible.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.