Horoscopes - Monday March 22
- Aries – You’re going to need to buckle down and do your work. You’ve been putting it off for some time now, but don’t stress about it too much. Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) helping you focus and get things done.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – A minor and rather silly quarrel with a friend or loved one could have you down today. Everyone involved is too prideful to admit their faults, but with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to explain your side and everyone will feel better without admitting fault.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Gemini – A large weight should lift from your shoulders today. The air around you has started to clear and you can see and think clearly about your next steps in life. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you relax as you take the next steps to make your life better.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Cancer – Open your eyes to the signs your body is telling you. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) helping you find a balance between work and rest. Your mental health is the most important thing and you need to take some time off to recharge.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Leo – Your finances may not be where you would like them, but that isn’t going to hinder you at all today. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) reminding you that you are more than your bank account. It will give you the push you need to work harder and show people you don’t need money to be an amazing person.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – Look out for committing to something that seems a tad beyond your means today. You may feel uncomfortable with your indecisiveness and you could end up doing something you may regret because it doesn’t serve your best interest. The Moon is going to be in your First House (of Self-Image) and that’s going to affect how you work with this uncertainty.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Libra – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making you more in tune with your partner, finally putting you both on the same page. This connection is going to do wonders for the both of you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – People are going to come to you with their problems today; you may not be able to figure out the best way to handle everything but sometimes people just need someone to listen and give them a shoulder to cry on. Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) allowing you to be that for others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Sagittarius – You never thought of yourself as a strong-minded person, but today you’re going to get some news that will rock your world. You’re going to finally realize you’re strong enough and you just haven’t faced anything like this before. Mercury is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), and you’re going to have your friends by your side for moral support.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) bringing you out of your comfort zone and making you flirtier. You’re going to soon find out that you get more from people if you just flirt a little.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Aquarius – You’re going to get pulled in so many different directions and you’re going start feeling anxious. You’re such a caring person, but you have to think of yourself today. The Moon is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you relax and focus on yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – It’s all about your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) with Uranus making its presence known today. You don’t feel like yourself, and you feel like you’re just floating through life, but because of Uranus’ energy you’ll find your security.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.