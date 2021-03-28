Horoscopes - Monday March 29
- Aries – You have a cool and calm demeaner today even with all the things you’re juggling. You can thank Neptune being in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility). Because of your organization skills this hectic time will be a walk in the park for you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) bringing to light the issues you and your partner have. Before you call it quits take the day to talk these issues out and do something fun to reconnect.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Don’t let your mind play tricks on you, and don’t think you’re reading too much into something. Your instincts are going to be heightened with Jupiter in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning); make sure you listen to them today!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – Family is on your mind today. Maybe you should plan a family gathering; it will be fun and the much-needed distraction you need. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Neighbors) to help you and your family have a great time together.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Leo – The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) keeping you from becoming the victim of your own urges. You’re going to think twice before you start spending money or throwing unnecessary shade, and you will become more mature in your thinking.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – If you’re feeling under the weather, don’t panic. Just take the day for yourself; you’re just over worked. Mercury is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to show you the importance of taking the time you need to recover so you can be at your best.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Today may be a good day for you to sit down and get your priorities straight. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it crystal clear what your next move should be. Once your list is made, you’re going to have all the confidence you need to accomplish what’s on it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Scorpio – Take the day off; you’ve been working nonstop and haven’t had the time to do things you enjoy. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) bringing you back to your child-like days when you had zero cares in the world.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Sagittarius – The focus today is to serve and renew yourself. This is going to be possible with The Moon in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money). By focusing on your needs you’re going to be able to think with a clear mind and that will serve you well in the future.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – Thanks to Mercury in your First House (of Self-Image) you are going to feel renewed. You’ll feel better once you get back the emotional confidence you’ve been lacking for some time. You’ll feel more connected to those around you as well.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – Saturn is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the confidence to speak your mind without regretting anything. You’re going to find your voice and show people that you’re not to be messed with. You’re going to love sharing your thoughts and wish you had done this sooner.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – There’s something in the air today that is going to make you want to change your ways in life. You’re hot-tempered, closed-minded and sometimes you come off cold to people around you. But with The Sun in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) this task is going to seem a little less intimidating.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.