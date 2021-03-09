Horoscopes - Monday March 8
- Aries – You’ve been so busy with your work and family matters, you haven’t realized what’s going on in the background. You’ve been thinking about the drama you have with someone you were once close to. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) and now is the time to talk and listen to each other.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – You’ve been working a lot lately and haven’t been able to reap the rewards of your efforts. Well, you’re about to put all your creative energy into planning a wonderful vacation for yourself. Pluto is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and this trip is going to an amazing time away.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Gemini – The excitement is gone with you and your loved one. Due to this there’s tension today when it comes to your relationships. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) and this energy is going to remind you both why you fell in love and help you find ways to enjoy your partner and spice things up a bit.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – You feel more in charge and confident today, as you get in tune with your goals. You’ve noticed you’re happier when you go at your own pace rather than someone else’s. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health), which will make you even more comfortable with your journey.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – Everyone’s been raving about how wonderful they think you are but you never believe them; you’re always questioning their motives. But with Pluto in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Growth) you’ll finally see what everyone’s talking about. Enjoy the newfound self-confidence you’ll have.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Press the pause button on your life today. You’re in desperate need of some time off and time for yourself. Saturn is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) providing you a safe space to take care of yourself. If you discover you don’t like certain things, you’ll have the means to change it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – The name of the game today is family. There are some things you have to work on and make sure your family is in a good spot. Put everything else on pause and reconnect with them. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) to help make everything go smoothly.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – You’ve been in the background in some of your projects and when the time comes for you to be in the foreground, you’re hesitant. Stop stressing and finding excuses; be happy that your hard work is finally paying off. Venus is in your Tenth House (of Career and Profession and Responsibility) causing you to run with this responsibility and you’re going to shine!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You may feel renewed by some emotional strength heading your way and this is because Mars is in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to have a lot of self-love today, which is a nice change. Spend the day loving yourself and maybe even treating yourself to a house spa day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – You’re the best at hiding your emotions and not letting them come out, but there’s something that occurs today that will make them arise. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to face your past and the emotions that come with it. With some help from loved ones, you’re going to grow from it and be a stronger person.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Aquarius – There may be room for you grow in your work life, but for you to take advantage of it you’re going need to do some research. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to see the benefits of taking the extra time in doing the research so that you make the most of your life. Relax, and trust your instincts.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – You’re going to need to work on your communication skills with other people, because you tend speak without thinking. Venus is in your Third House (of Communication) giving you the time to think before you say something you might regret later.
- Your day is a 7.
Your energy color is pink.