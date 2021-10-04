Horoscopes - Monday October 4
- Aries – You’ve been living your life with little thought and it’s feeling a little boring. You need some excitement; just something that could add some spice to your life. You’re in luck, because Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) and you’re going find just what you need.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You and your family may have some issues you need to talk about and work out. With Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) it will create a safe space for everyone to share their thoughts and be heard. After this hard conversation things will look better for all involved.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) and this couldn’t come at a better time. You’ve always been complimented about everything you do, but you never see it. Today something is going to happen and you’re finally going to see what everyone else sees in you! Hold on to this confidence as you go through the week; you’ll need it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – The Moon continues to light up your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) giving you the confidence to make the power move that you’ve been planning for some time now. After you make it you’re going to deserve every bit of your reward, just remember to share it with others!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Leo – The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) and you’re going to have a strong urge to reach out to some people you haven’t heard from in a while. While you’re catching up with them make sure you’re really listening to what they have to say.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – You’ve been trying to make some much-needed changes to your daily routine but it is hard to break your bad habits. Need some extra motivation? Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) making its way into your sector and making home in your mind. This energy will get you motivated to make these changes.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – It’s time for you to step off your thrown of queen petty, and allow bygones to be bygones. Jupiter is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you let go of everything that you’ve been holding on to. It’s going to take some time but it will be so worth it in the end!
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Instead of focusing on work, allow Mercury in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to do its magic and give you the ability to let loose. This is going to be a major change for you, but you will learn to go with the flow.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared for this roller coaster of a day. You’re going to have your friends by your side to make this day even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You’re in a good place for picking up new information today and with Venus in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) you’re going to put all the new info to work. Your life is going to change in ways you never knew possible.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – There’s something in the air for sure and it’s affecting everyone around you. You need to try your best to stay calm and keep a level head. Pluto is going to be in your Seventh House (of Partnerships and Marriage) and is going to help make it clear what people need to feel supported and loved during a time like this.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Pisces – You may be feeling like you’re settling for something less, and you’re absolutely right! Look at yourself through a clear lens and see where you can do better and start making that change! Venus is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) and this new mindset will do wonders for you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.