Horoscopes - Monday Sept 13
- Aries – Neptune is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret) to help you enjoy some time in quiet and solitude. Take today to reflect upon events as you prepare yourself for this new part of your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – A close friend may stop by and bring you a gift. Don’t be thrown off or think they are trying to persuade you to do something. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you receive this kind gesture with love and happiness.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Gemini – You may not feel valued for all you do, which can cause problems and some resentment. You’ve been looking for the respect from your co-workers and with Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) you’re not only going to get your praise, but you’re also going to gain so much confidence in yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Cancer – Tensions are running high today and this may cause you to get in to some fights with people close to you. Something you say could be taken in a different manner than you meant it, so think before you speak. Jupiter is in your Third House (of Communication) to help give you the sense of calmness you need.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – Ignore any quarrels or difficulties that could be arising today. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you relax and take the day off. You need this day to yourself, so kick back and do whatever pleases you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Virgo – Mercury is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to have you walking on cloud nine today. It seems like nothing can bring you down, and you’re right, you’re in a great state if mind. Take full advantage of this day.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – You may come across something interesting and you’ll find yourself wanting to learn more about this topic. Neptune is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) feeding you with the desire to learn more.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Scorpio – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) helping you reach for the stars. You’re going to think it’s not possible, but with your determination and drive you’ll surprise yourself and everyone around you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Capricorn – Mercury is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) which is going to heighten all your emotions about your troubles. Take this opportunity to connect and lean on your loved ones. You’re going to need their help if you want to get over this hump.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You’re going to see that happiness reigns in the home; everyone seems to have reached a new understanding of one another. This is thanks to Pluto in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). This is also going to bring a new sense of peace and quiet.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Pisces – You’ve been in a funk lately and not feeling yourself, but thanks to The Sun in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’re going to be reminded just who you and you’ll be able to tackle whatever comes your way.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.