Horoscopes - Monday September 20
- Aries – You’re getting tired of waiting for others to catch up to where you are, and you may just venture out solo. This is going to come easy for you with Venus and Mars coming into your Second House (of Self Worth and Money) to give you the confidence to go out on your own.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Taurus – Your morals are going to be put to the test today; think long and hard before you make any choices. The Moon is going to be in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) to help guide you in the right way.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Gemini – You could be quite motivated to improve areas of life where you’ve been slacking off. With Uranus in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) it’s going to be clear what exactly has to be done to make sure you’re on the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) helping you see the joy in having an adventure with some friends. You’re going to feel drawn to activities that inspire you to live outside of your comfort zone.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – This is going to be a relationship-focused day, with Jupiter in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you get the sparks going in your relationship. This is an important step that needs to be taken and what better time than now.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – It’s a wonderful day for you to promote positive partnerships. Focus on nurturing the bonds you have and take full advantage of Neptune in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage). This is a good time to also talk to them about something that’s been bothering you.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – The energy today is going to keep you grounded; while you still have your fantasies there’s going to be balance today for you. This promotes the release of tension that you’ve been holding on to for some time, and thanks to Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) this balance will stay for some time.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – Your friends are planning something that’s a bit out of your comfort zone; you don’t like taking risks but there is something about trying new things. Pluto is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) and will help you ease into the idea of a new sense of security.
- Your day is 5.
- Your energy color is green.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to be excited about working on your projects and goals. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to make sure you have the ambition to reach for your what you want, and you’ll be better equipped to make everything happen.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Capricorn – Pluto is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) prompting a need for a little privacy, anonymity, rest and a break from your daily life. So take a breather and just try and unwind a tad, you definitely need it.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – It’s time for you take a load off and engage in some lighthearted chats with your friends. Neptune is in your Third House (of Communication) to help you fully engage in this time with them. It’ll be a nice distraction for you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Pisces – You’re going to be comparing yourself and your life to others but don’t go down that rabbit hole. Spend some time and regroup; Pluto is in your First House (of Self-Image) to make you realize just how amazing you are. This is going to be just the thing you need to carry you through the rest of the week.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.