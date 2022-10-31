Horoscopes - November 1
- Aries – Pluto is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality), so making decisions may be difficult today. The best thing to do is to leave them in the hands of others. Walk with your partner so you don’t have to worry about where you’re going. Focus on the emotional aspect of things so that everyone can dream. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Your Sixth House (or Work and Health) is ruled by Saturn, which gives you the energy needed to accomplish your goals. After you finish the work, you will feel great and be able to relax! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – Tell your friends your hopes for the future, because you're optimistic about what's to come. You're more likely to achieve your goals when you share them with others, especially with Venus in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals). Make the most of your time and enjoy yourself! Your day is a 10. Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You're going to have one of those days where you get frustrated with people who take too long to make a decision. Mars is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning), so you're more likely to just make a decision without considering all of the details. This could lead to some problems, but you'll be moving forward nonetheless.Your day is a 5. Your energy color is pink.
- Leo – When the Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), you may be drawn to adventures with friends that take you out of your comfort zone. This can be an enjoyable experience, as it allows you to express yourself creatively and have some fun. Romance may also be in the air, so enjoy this time and make the most of it! Your day is a 9. Your energy color is rose gold.
- Virgo – What a relief it is to know that your keen nose for sniffing out overlooked assets will help put all your money worries in the past! And with the Moon currently in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money), it's an ideal time to find ways to increase your comfort level. Just be careful not to take this good fortune for granted. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication). This means you have a natural talent for expressing yourself with words. Your poetic soul is something that should be shared with the world, so don't keep it hidden away. Writing a love poem for your partner is a romantic gesture that will mean a lot to them. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is brown.
- Scorpio – Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots, and Security), so now is a good time to focus on what you need to say to your family. By clearing your mind and speaking from the heart, you can reduce tension and bring yourself closer to your loved ones. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – Today is a big day for getting things done. Your to-do list is mountainous, so now is not the time for playing around. With Saturn in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility), today is all about focusing on what needs to be accomplished. After putting in some serious work, there will be time for fun later on.Your day is an 8. Your energy color is green.
- Capricorn – Success comes more easily when we reach out and talk to others. Everyone has boundless potential, so take advantage of your ability to communicate. Jupiter being in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) brings extra happiness from friends. Right now is a great time to enjoy their company. It's not what we do that's most important, it's the people we're with. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – The best way to start your day is with some yoga and meditation. This will help you find peace and comfort. The Moon is currently in your Twelfth House, (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secrets). This means that the Moon is helping you to let go of any negative energies that may be surrounding you. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is red.
- Pisces – As Mars moves through your First House (of Self-Image), you may find yourself feeling renewed and invigorated. This is a great time to treat yourself to a spa day or some other form of self-care. Take the opportunity to pamper yourself and enjoy feeling good in your own skin. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is black.