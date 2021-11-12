Horoscopes - November 12
- Aries – The Sun is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) causing there to be a strong focus on matters of money and resources. You need to look at how you’re travelling on the financial road; if it doesn’t look good then pump the brakes. Take some time today and this weekend to take a hard look at where your money is going and cut back where you can.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – There are some aspects in your life that seem to be unmanageable. You’re going to have to learn to juggle everything and get the most pressing matters off your plate. Saturn is going to be in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help you tackle everything today, and you’ll be surprised with how much you get done. Once that happens, you’ll able to take it easy this weekend.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Gemini – Love is right around the corner; you’ve been having some off days lately but with Venus in your First House (of Self-Image) you’re going start feeling yourself today. Take this confident feeling into the weekend when you and your friends go on an adventure, and someone catches your eye.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – It may serve you well to stick to your daily routine today. There are going to be a lot of people trying to sway you in different directions, but Venus is in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) reminding you of who you truly are. Spend this weekend doing things you love and invite some friends along too.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Leo – You’re going to have an awakening and realize that you could have so much more in life. Imagine how much happier you’ll be if you reach these new goals you’re setting for yourself. And with Jupiter in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) you’ll be able to take today and this weekend to plan the next steps to reach your full potential.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is black.
- Virgo – Your life is being consumed by work, and it seems like you and your partner are in different worlds. Take that as a sign to make some time for them today. With Venus in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’re going to be able to pause your work and spend tonight and the weekend rekindling that flame with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You and your partner haven’t been seeing eye to eye on some things, causing some tension between you two. So, what better way to reconnect than spending the weekend together and focusing on each other. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) encouraging you to be open and intimate with the person you love.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Scorpio – The Sun is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) to shed some light on your messy life and push you in the right direction. So, take it easy today and stay in tonight to sort through what’s on your mind. This weekend you should spend some time with close friends who can help you get through this.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) and it’s going to help you spice up your romantic relationships. It will be best if you start the weekend off slowly and have an intimate dinner in. After dinner, don’t be afraid to get a little crazy, it will be worth it.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Capricorn – You may feel like all eyes are on you today. With Mars in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) you’re going to be too focused on getting things done to care. Hold your head up high and move through the day with confidence. Then leave all the work behind and have an amazingly awesome weekend!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Aquarius – You’ve been running from your past for some time now, and it’s finally catching up with you today. The Sun is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) showing you that it’s time to face things head on. Take today and this weekend to reflect and lean on others if and when you need them. It’s going to be a process, but it will be worth it in the end.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Pisces – Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) providing you the confidence required to get through an uneasy conversation you need to have today. Don’t worry, after you have this conversation and everything is said, you’ll be able to enjoy your weekend and you’ll feel like a weight has been lifted from you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is orange.