Horoscopes - November 14
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Aries – Today is the perfect day to break out of your daily routine. You should be thinking out of the box to find fun. With Neptune in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll be able to find it with ease and you’ll see the difference it makes in your life.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – You’re going to be pulled into seclusion today as Jupiter enters your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret). Don’t push yourself too hard this week. Make sure that your spirit batteries are charged up before you go forward.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Gemini – Today’s energy from The Sun in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) will stimulate your thoughts of how you can get your basic needs and desires met. Don’t be afraid to think outside the box for these answers.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Before you lend a hand to others, make sure things at home are good. Mercury is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) making your family a major priority for you. You can’t help others if you can’t help yourself and your family.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – Spending time with friends will provide a delightful diversion that you need. Mars is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) helping you connect with your friends. So, at lunch time don’t hide behind a screen, make plans to meet up with them.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Virgo – Although you’ve never lacked self-confidence, today may be troubling. There are people and situations that will make you question yourself. Don’t stress because Neptune is going to be in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you what you’re made of.
- Your day is 9.
- Your energy color is magenta.
- Libra – You’re looking to experience life more today, and with Neptune in your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) it’s going to be hard for you to just drop everything and just jet off. Find a way to get your new experiences but still stay true to yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Scorpio – Mars is going to be in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) going to show you how to create balance in your life. Don’t try too hard to force something to happen, let things just flow.
- Your day is 7.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it a great day for excitement. Your day is going to be a wild ride, so make sure you’re prepared. You’ll have your friends by your side to make this day even more enjoyable.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Capricorn – It's going to serve you well to be alert and avoid conflict. But life will get in the way and you’re going to be faced with some uncomfortable conversations. Don’t stress it, Mercury is in your Third House (of Communication) to help guide you through this mess.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – Jupiter is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) marking the beginning of a very busy time for you. You’re going to need to be on top of every little detail or else things may fall through the cracks and you can’t afford that.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Pisces – You may wake up feeling kinda down, but after a cup of coffee you’ll be able to face the day. Jupiter is in your First House (of Self-Image) making sure that you know who you are and what you need to tackle the day. Nothing will ever be able to take that from you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is orange.