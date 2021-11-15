Horoscopes - November 15
- Aries – Your inner child may come out today; Saturn is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) causing you to let loose. You’re going to be able to enjoy some of your favorite activities, and everything you do today will lift your spirits.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Taurus – Spend some time with your family today. You’re going through a lot right now, and the only way you’re going to get through it is by leaning on them. Venus is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you see the light at the end of the tunnel.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Gemini – You’re not usually the one to take charge when it comes to spicing up your relationship. But with Mercury retrograde affecting your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) it’s going to give you the courage you need to make this change.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Cancer – Self-control is the word for you today. People’s unethical behavior could trigger something in you; before you lose your cool take a deep breath and walk away. Pluto is in your Ninth House (of Belief System and Higher Learning) to help you be an example to others.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Leo – You’re going to be put in some situations today and you’re going to shine like the star that you are. You’re also going to get help from Saturn in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you that major confidence boost you need to get things done.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Virgo – You’re moving in fast forward and you don’t see any break soon. You need to slam on your brakes and focus on yourself. Mars is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) to help remind you of the importance of balance; this is a lesson you need to learn.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Libra – Neptune is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) having you approach your day in a different way. You’re going to have to turn down some fun invites to make sure everything gets done. This is going to be hard for you, but thanks to Neptune you’ll be able to do it without hesitation.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – There’s some fierce energy that’s coming your way; use it to your advantage. Your work life is going to soar, and you could finally get the recognition you’ve been craving. Thanks to Pluto in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) you’ll see your self-esteem go through the roof.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Sagittarius – The Sun is going to be in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret) to shed some light on your messy life and help you move in the right direction. Don’t hesitate and overthink things; this is going to serve you well in the future.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is white.
- Capricorn – You’ve been working hard to try and improve your life in any way you can, and today is a good day for you to see the progress being made. Saturn is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) encouraging you to continue going down the path you’re on.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You need a schedule in order to function, but there are going to be some unforeseen events that push you out of your comfort zone. Don’t freak out. It’s time for you to ask for help and talk about your anxiety. With Pluto present in your Third House (of Communication) this will be easy for you.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Pisces – Mars lights up Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) favoring time spent with your significant other. This will be the right time to share your feelings of affection for them. It will be best if you hang out in a quiet place so you both appreciate this time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is black.