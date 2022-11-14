Horoscopes - November 16
- Aries – The week is halfway through, but you feel like its Friday already. You may feel like you don’t have the energy to continue, but you will find the will power somehow. It’s going to be easy as The Sun is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health). Today you should find rest, and comfort so that you can push through these next few days! Your day is an 8. Your energy color is white.
- Taurus – Being on the lookout today for some extra cash may be good for you today. Mars is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) helping you in little ways. It’s been a tough time financially for everyone and every little thing will do wonders for you. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Your coworkers are going to put you through the ringer today, and it will likely continue through the rest of the week. But there’s some hope for you, as your Tenth House is ruled by Tenth House (of Career, Profession, and Responsibility) giving you the right tools needed to stay focus on the job and filter out their negativity. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – There’s a need to spice things up in your everyday life. You’ve tried before to find a change but have been unsuccessful as of now. But that will change as Mercury enters your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance), causing you to think outside of the box and find the path to a new exciting life while staying true to who you are. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – There could be some events that occur today that will cause you to shut down, but it’s important that you fight that urge. The Moon is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you put up a shield, but also be open to enjoy the day and the people that you encounter. Your day is a 6. Your energy color is brown.
- Virgo – Today you will be spending a lot of time being the shoulder to cry on for a lot of people. It’s important to remember that you’re not there to share your thoughts or feelings but rather just be there for them emotionally. Mercury is in your Third Time (of Communication) helping you find the right way to that support system for them. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is red.
- Libra – You and your partner need to sit down and have a serious conversation today. There’s no need to worry, it’s about where you both see your life together. Use the energy from Neptune in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help guide this conversation and be open to all new possibilities. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is green.
- Scorpio – You’re going to hit the books today to learn as much as you can. Don’t be afraid to reach out to others to gain more information. This is only going to benefit you. Your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) which is going to help you make the most of your research today. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – You’ve been holding onto a huge secret and you need to share it. Let Mercury guide you as it’s positioned in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing, Privacy & Secret). You’ll feel better once you talk about it, and you’ll feel like a huge weight is off your shoulders and be ready for this next chapter in life. Your day is an 8. Your energy color is orange.
- Capricorn – You’ve been working your butt off, nonstop work and chores. Today is going to be all about you, and you’ll love it! The Sun is in your First House (of Self-Image) helping you remember who you are and what you’re made of. Today is about and you shouldn’t be afraid nor feel guilty about doing so. Your day is a 10. Your energy color is maroon.
- Aquarius – With all this craziness around you, it's easy to forget about the things that truly matter. You’ll be reminded when Pluto enters your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security). You’ll find yourself longing for some family time and feel ready to tackle what’s next after you spend the evening with your family. Your day is a 9. Your energy color is black.
- Pisces – Your loved one has been putting you on the backburner lately. Even though you understand, it shouldn’t stand. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) giving you the courage to talk to them. You’ll both be better for it. Your day is a 7. Your energy color is rose gold.