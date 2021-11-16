Horoscopes - November 17
- Aries – The Sun enters your Third House (of Communication) and this energy is going to stay with you for a while. You have a lot on your mind and it’s a good time to share it. You also have words of wisdom, and you don’t know who needs to hear it, so just be yourself and share your thoughts.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is green.
- Taurus – There’s something in the air today and you’re going to be affected by it. You tend to look at life like the cup is half empty. Well after today, with Mercury in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth and Undoing, Privacy and Secret), you’re going to look at it as half full.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – Money may be tight for you right now, but you are very resourceful so don’t stress too much. Saturn is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to help you stay focused and driven. You’ll be able to get through this tough time with ease.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is white.
- Cancer – You should spend the day doing what you want because after today, you’re going to be knee-deep in work. Saturn is in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) showing you the importance of balancing work and pleasure. It’s okay to take some time and have a little fun.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – The Moon is harmonizing with your sign today, and this influence serves as a nice energy boost, helping you feel in touch with your instincts. With the Moon in your sign, it’s going to focus on your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) and you’re going to grow into a confident person in many aspects of your life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is red.
- Virgo – Today may be a good day for you to sit down and get your priorities straight. Venus is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) making it crystal clear what your next move should be. Once your list is made, you’re going to have all the confidence you need to accomplish it.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Libra – Saturn is in your Ninth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) putting you more in tune with your partner and you both are going to finally be on the same page. This connection is going to do wonders for the both of you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Scorpio – It’s no secret that you have feelings for someone. Well today with Saturn in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) you’ll be able to get a sense of whether this person feels the same about you. Take the next step and see where everything goes.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Sagittarius – There’s something about you that just mesmerizes anyone you come in contact with. Saturn is in your First House (of Self-Image) and is going to help you use that charm to help you make you even more connections today.
- Your day is a 10.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Mars is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) giving you the strength to express yourself to your friends and family. You’re going to be in touch with your creative side and put all that energy into work, and it’ll be the best product you’ve ever made.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – You need to start thinking about your money, because you may be stable now but you never know how long it will last. Saturn is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to help give you that extra push you need.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Family is on your mind today. Maybe you should plan a family gathering; it will be the fun distraction you need. Mars is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Neighbors) to help you and your family have a great time together.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.