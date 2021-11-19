Horoscopes - November 19
- Aries – It may serve you well to just lie back and stay to yourself; you’re in a combative mood and it won’t do you well to be around others. The Sun is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) giving you the space that you need to focus on your mental health. Take the weekend to stay in and spend this time reflecting on things.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is red.
- Taurus – You may have to choose between having a social life and work for the next few days. But Mars is in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) causing you to choose work. Keep in mind that once you tackle everything today, you’ll have more time to spend with your friends this weekend. So, enjoy it!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Gemini – You woke up on the right side of the bed today and you’re going to be untouchable. This is all thanks to Mars in your First House (of Self-Image). You’re going to carry this positive energy through the weekend and into next week as well.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Cancer – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. Take this weekend and do some major self-love and focus on your needs over anything or anyone else.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Leo – You’re someone who goes down your own path, and with Pluto in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) it’s going to give you the confidence to continue doing your own thing. Start today and plan something fun and out of the norm for you and your group of friends this weekend.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is green.
- Virgo – You have a problem with saying yes to everyone; today all your commitments are going to show you that you need to learn how to say no. Venus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) showing you the importance of putting yourself your first. So, this weekend do right by you and have a good time!
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is white.
- Libra – Jupiter is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) to help you figure out what it is exactly that’s holding you back from everything you’ve ever wanted in life. This is going to be hard for you, but you are going to persevere, and you will get through it. It will serve you well to gather some of your closest friends this weekend to help you figure everything out.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Scorpio – Your partner (or soon to be partner) may need alone time with you today. It’s a good feeling to feel loved and needed by someone and this will help you because you have a tendency of feeling less than. Venus is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to help you both love on each other this weekend and make memories you’ll treasure for a long time.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Sagittarius – You’re going to need to put work before everything else today. It’s not ideal, but things must get done. With Venus in your Sixth House (of Work and Health) you’ll be able to tackle everything while keeping your positive energy going. After all the work is completed, this weekend you’ll be able to relax and take care of your needs.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.
- Capricorn – Stop trying to prove yourself to people around you; you’re an amazing person and anybody who doesn’t see that isn’t worth your time and energy. Plan something fun this weekend with your closest friends and surround yourself with people who truly love and respect you and have fun! Neptune is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) to remind you just how lucky people are to have you in their life.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Aquarius – You don’t feel at ease right now, and the only way you’re going to feel secure is if you reopen some doors that you’ve locked a while ago. Neptune is in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) helping you sort everything out tonight, but you may want to also lean on others for support this weekend.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Pisces – You’re going to be in contact with a lot of different people and it’s no surprise that you all may not be on the same page. The Moon is in your Third House (of Communication) to give you the right communication skills required to make sure everyone comes together. The weight of the stress will be lifted and you’ll be happy to know that you will all have a nice and relaxing time with everyone today and this weekend.
- Your day is 6.
- Your energy color is orange.