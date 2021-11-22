Horoscopes - November 22
- Aries – The Moon is heading into your Ninth House (of Belief Systems and Higher Learning) and you’re going to have the chance to adjust your emotional orientation if you feel like you need a change of pace. But don’t overthink things today, just change things to make you feel better.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is black.
- Taurus – Hold your head up high today because The Moon is in your First House (of Self-Image) giving you the confidence you’ve been missing. You’ve been through a lot, and you’ve overcome almost all of it. You deserve to be happy and parading yourself around!
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is pink.
- Gemini – You’re in a private mood today so avoid contact with others because it may result in a fight. Mercury is in your Twelfth House (of Soul Growth & Undoing and Privacy & Secret) helping you just focus on you and your needs. Relax; there’s nothing wrong with taking care of yourself.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is blue.
- Cancer – You’re thinking about a lot that’s going on in your life, and you’re not sure how to deal with everything. You’re going to have to talk to your close friends, and with Mercury in your Third House (of Communication) it will help you do it in a healthy way.
- Your day is a 5.
- Your energy color is yellow.
- Leo – You’re gaining deeper insight into your work, your goals, and ambitions through a bit of trial and error. But at least you’re putting in the work to make sure that you’re going in the right direction. Neptune is going to be in your Tenth House (of Career, Profession and Responsibility) to lead you down the right path.
- Your day is a 7.
- Your energy color is white.
- Virgo – The Moon is in your Second House (of Self-Worth and Money) nudging you to get more organized. You may have to balance your bank account and see where you can cut back a little. If you have an account with your partner check on that one too, and make sure they are being honest with you about their money.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is green.
- Libra – Mercury is in your Eleventh House (of Aspirations and Personal Goals) bringing to light your real aspirations. You’ve been going back and forth with your future; today you’re going to have a real moment of clarity. You’ll then be able to make the right choices to get you where you want to go.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is white.
- Scorpio – There is a lot to focus on in your messy life, but because the Moon and Mars align in your Fourth House (of Family, Home, Roots and Security) there is one less thing for you to worry about. It brings a fresh spirit to your home life and makes you excited to actually engage with those closest to you.
- Your day is an 8.
- Your energy color is purple.
- Sagittarius – Be very cautious in the morning; you don’t know what could happen. Uranus is in your Eighth House (of Transformation and Sexuality) helping you learn to take a deep breath and just trust in yourself in times like this. At the end of the day, you can only count on yourself.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is brown.
- Capricorn – There’s more to showing your friends you love and support them than just letting them know you’re in their corner. You have to respect their freedom and give them their space. Jupiter is in your Seventh House (of Partnership and Marriage) to encourage you to do the right thing.
- Your day is a 6.
- Your energy color is rose gold.
- Aquarius – Today is a good day to have an open mind for new possibilities that come along with you and your friends. The Moon is in your Fifth House (of Self-Expression, Creativity, Pleasure and Romance) to bring you to the fun side of life.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is orange.
- Pisces – Mars is making its way through your Sixth House (of Work and Health). There’s potential for satisfying hard work towards straightening out your health. You may be encountering a new idea or program that will truly benefit you.
- Your day is a 9.
- Your energy color is maroon.